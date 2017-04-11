11 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Deaf Scorpions Appeals for Support to Participate in Bamako Tournament

The West Africa Deaf Sports Union (WADSU) in conjunction with Mali Deaf Sports Federation with support of the ECOWAS/Youth Sports Development Centre (EYSDC) has invited The Gambia National Deaf Football team to participate in the 7th edition of the West Africa Deaf Football Tournament (WADFT 2017), scheduled to be held in Mali - Bamako National Sports Stadium, from May 6th - 12th, 2017.

The tournament seeks to bring about unity and healthy football competition among member states. There will be cash, trophies, and medal prizes to winners of the tournament support by ECOWAS / YSDC

The Gambia Deaf Sports Association is a registered member of the National Sports Council and as well as affiliated and recognized by the Gambia National Olympic.

Mr. Lamin M. Ceesay, president of The Gambia Deaf Sports Association and vice president, Confederation of Africa Deaf Sports is seeking the support of the stakeholders to The Gambia National Deaf Football Team.

"The Gambia National Dead Team has already settled its participation fee with receipt of confirmation. So we are requesting for support to acquire return bus tickets; Banjul to and from Bamako, Mali, for 20 players and 6 officials; accommodation with meals for Gambia football team and officials; and allowances for 26 delegates," he appealed.

According to the documents received from the organizers, West Africa Deaf Sports Union, The Gambia team and officials should arrive in Bamako on the 3rd May 2017 and depart back home on the 13th May 2017. "If anyone willing to support can contact 760 1968, 88 0 55 99, 77 28092," Ceesay told The Observer Sports

