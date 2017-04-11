Gambia: Bushfire Ravages Thousands of Cashew Acres in Kafuta

Thousands of acres were destroyed on Friday and Saturday after a wild bushfire, which was accompanied by heavy winds ripped through individual cashew farms and Kafuta village main forest in the Kombo East District, West Coast region.

The bushfire, for which the origin remained unknown, reportedly affected a number of individuals in the village as many in the past years were engaged in massive cashew planting in the area.

The unfortunate incident came at a time when many cashew farmers in the area are bracing up for a successful cashew season.

Hundreds of volunteers stormed the bush when the news spread in an attempt to thwart the blazing fire, but the accompanying heavy winds also made their efforts futile.

The development has left many farmers devastated, as many in the area relied heavily on cashew trade with vast expanses of cashew farmlands in the village forest reserves.

Some affected individuals who spoke to the Daily Observer, expressed disbelief and shock with the development, saying the bushfire came at a time when some of them are anticipating for a successful cashew season.

"The bushfire has destroyed my entire cashew farm. I worked so hard to create fire belts in and around my farm to prevent it from bushfire, but with the raging fire coupled with accompanying heavy winds, make our efforts futile."

As farmers in the area ushered in cashew season, the hopes of many in the area have now been shattered, with the latest development. However, the incidence of bush fires in the area has greatly affected vegetation cover on an annual basis resulting to the reduction of fodder and browse materials for animals, loss of livestock, other important fauna and flora including their habitats, as well as agricultural production.