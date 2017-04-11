Gambia: Hunger in Cell Forced Me to Thumb Print Accused Tells Courts

A suspected drug peddler, Salifu Sanyang has told the Sibanor court that he was forced to thumb print a caution and voluntary statement at the police. He said that he accepted to do it [thumb print the statement] because he was very hungry in the cell.

Mr. Sanyang is being tried at the Sibanor court before magistrate Lamin E. Bittaye, charged with possession of prohibited drug for the purpose of trafficking.

According to the charge sheet, Sanyang who identified himself as a footballer was arrested on the 24th December, 2016, at Yelli Tender-Bamba Tenda River crossing point in the Lower River Region.

In his defense testimony, Sanyang informed the court that he never gave any written statement at the Jarra Soma police station when he was arrested. He said, he was forced to thumb print the caution and voluntary statement when he demanded food from one of the Drug Law Enforcement officers.

"I was so hungry in the cell so I decided to thumb print so that I can eat," he further told the court.

The anti-narcotics Prosecutor NCA3 H Bah at this juncture intervened to put to the accused that he [accused] was never forced by any officer to thumb print any statement.

"The accused had in his possession 10kg 560g of cannabis sativa. He confessed to be the owner and a statement from him was taken and he thumb printed it".

According to him, the content of the caution and voluntary statements were explained to the accused and translated to him in Wollof language for better understanding. This, explained to him further that all the witnesses in the case had testified before the court and the accused never said he was forced to thumb print any statement.

The case was adjourned to 17 April 2017 for ruling.