11 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Lack of Fuel Hinders Court Proceedings At Brikama Magistrate Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Isatou M. Ceesay

Court cases were put to hold last week at the Brikama Magistrates' Court due to lack of fuel for the magistrates' vehicles.

Our sources close to the Brikama Courts further revealed that lack of transportation also often affects the court sittings as some of the magistrates are without a vehicle, thus compelling those [magistrates] for 2 or 3 of them to use one vehicle to reach the court.

This development comes to the notice of our reporter who observed that court cases failed to proceed at the said court for three consecutive days during last week sittings, which has provoked bitter complains from the accused persons who are often transported to the courts at the end of the day there would be no sittings.

For some of the accused persons, it's unfair for keeping them in custody without trial, which runs contrary to the spirit and purpose of Criminal law and issues relating to fair trial.

This current situation also affects judgments which were supposed to be delivered on drugs related cases among others, despite the fact that, litigants continued to be present in court.

Gambia

Social Media Gave Birth to Democratisation - the Gambia Experience

It was almost at the end of the twentieth century when the internet was introduced to the common man; it has since then… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.