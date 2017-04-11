Gambia: Lack of Fuel Hinders Court Proceedings At Brikama Magistrate Court

Court cases were put to hold last week at the Brikama Magistrates' Court due to lack of fuel for the magistrates' vehicles.

Our sources close to the Brikama Courts further revealed that lack of transportation also often affects the court sittings as some of the magistrates are without a vehicle, thus compelling those [magistrates] for 2 or 3 of them to use one vehicle to reach the court.

This development comes to the notice of our reporter who observed that court cases failed to proceed at the said court for three consecutive days during last week sittings, which has provoked bitter complains from the accused persons who are often transported to the courts at the end of the day there would be no sittings.

For some of the accused persons, it's unfair for keeping them in custody without trial, which runs contrary to the spirit and purpose of Criminal law and issues relating to fair trial.

This current situation also affects judgments which were supposed to be delivered on drugs related cases among others, despite the fact that, litigants continued to be present in court.