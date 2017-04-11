11 April 2017

Business Day Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Databank Takes Lead in Mobile Money Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

Databank, a leading investment bank in Ghana, now offers investors the option to top up their mutual fund investments through its mobile money service.

"This is one of Databank's many initiatives to further promote the culture of consistent investing among Ghanaian," firm said in a statement.

The Databank Mobile Money Service, launched recently, is an alternative payment channel that allows clients to top up their investments in Databank Epack Investment Fund (Epack), Databank Money Market Fund (MFund), Databank Balanced Fund (BFund), Databank Ark Fund (ArkFund) and Databank Educational Investment Fund (EdIFund).

According to Databank's Group Chief Marketing Officer, Mrs. Gillian Hammah, mobile money penetration is on the increase in Ghana and Databank is leveraging on this to create easy access for clients.

She added that the introduction of Databank's Mobile Money Service is part of the company's initiatives to reach its goal of having at least one Databank product in every Ghanaian household.

"Databank is the first investment bank to create a mobile money platform that allows Ghanaian investors to top up their mutual fund accounts from the comfort of their homes or offices using their mobile phones. We believe this initiative will boost accessibility and convenience to our clients," she stated.

Mrs. Hammah added: "It's easy to register for the Databank Mobile Money Service... Not every investor has the time to visit one of Databank's branches. The ability to top-up their investments from any location across the country is another way of putting our customers first."

Ghana

Mobile Subscriptions Hits 1 Billion Soon

DESPITE on-going economic challenges and some tricky regulatory issues, Africa is fast approaching the 1 billion mobile… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Business Day Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.