Ghana: DVLA Must Deliver Excellent Service - CEO

The Chief Executive of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Kwasi Agyeman Busia has urged staff of the Authority, particularly those who deal directly with clients, to be committed in the discharge of their duties.

They should work with a sense of duty in pursuit of excellence.

The Chief Executive said this when he paid a working visit to the Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Tarkwa offices of the Authority recently to familiarise himself with their activities.

Accompanied by some management staff of the Authority, the chief executive interacted with the staff on a wide range of issues and also inspected ongoing projects at some of the offices.

Agyemang Busia said the landscape of the Authority is growing given the increasing number of motor vehicles on the road and it is important that workers step up their effort by responding promptly to the need of customers with dedication and focus and not to demand favours.

He further entreated the staff to be customer focused at all times as that is their primary responsibility.

The chief executive described as worrying the tag that staff members of the Authority are corrupt and urged them to erase that image through the provision of consistent, predictable and excellent service.

"Take it as your personal challenge to change the negative tag of DVLA by ensuring that we take the corruption label off our back by treating customers with dignity and respect," he said.

As a measure, the chief executive said, the Authority is coming up with ICT solutions that will make it very difficult for middlemen to interfere with the activities of the Authority.

The move, he said, would also help to block revenue leakages while optimising revenue flow especially now that the authority is autonomous.

Other Directors took turns to brief the staff on various initiatives being taken by the Authority such as the digitisation of its network and the printing of driver's licenses internally, among others.

*Francis Asamoah Tuffour works with the PR Department of the DVLA.