Gambia: GTBank Through to Interbank Semis

The Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), on Sunday secured their place to the semifinal stage of the Late Governor Jatta, Interbank Football Tournament after beating Arab Gambia Islamic Bank (AGIB) 3-2 on post-match penalty shootout, following a goalless drew in the regulation time.

Favourite Guaranty Trust Bank were forced to a penalty shoot-out by a determined AGIB side.

In the semifinal games, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) will play Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), while Trust Bank Limited awaits the committee's decision on the disrupted quarterfinal game between Central Bank of The Gambia and EcoBank.