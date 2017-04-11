Gambia: State Ordered to Take Over Babucar Badjie's Criminal Case

The Principal Magistrate Hilary Abeke of the Kanifing Magistrate's Court on Monday made an order for the state through the director of public prosecution to take over prosecution of Babucar Badjie's criminal case.

This development came after the senior Police prosecutor ASP Fadera who has since the commencement of the trial been handling the case, claimed that he has been receiving death threats from people claiming to be diaspora Gambians with keen interest in the case.

The presiding magistrate in his ruling, said he has gone through the complaint of the prosecutor and has also read the publication to that effect on the Daily Observer. He said that he has also gone through the submission of the defense counsel and the affidavit of maintaining peace sworn to by one Ebou Bojang. He said that, since the death threats are coming from Gambians in the diaspora, it will not be safe for the Police prosecutors to continue prosecuting the case. He then ordered the director of public prosecution to take over the prosecution of Badjie's case.

Badjie is standing trial on a single count of stealing D33 Million from his former employer, Associated Pre-Mix Oil Company. He denied the allegation since the onset of the trial and was granted court bail of D35Million which his family couldn't fulfill, thus making him to be in remand since then.