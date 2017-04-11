Gambia: Banjul Mayor Inter-School Nooran Tournament Underway

A ten-school Nooran tournament, named after the mayor of Banjul, Abdoulie Bah, is currently underway in Banjul.

Speaking to The Observer Sports about the rationale behind the tournament, the lord mayor of Banjul, Abdoulie Bah, said the tournament was meant to promote grassroots football in the city.

He said the tournament would also foster understanding, friendliness and cooperation between the competing schools' students and their teachers.

According to Mayor Bah, the champion of the tournament will be rewarded with a cash prize of D20, 000 with a giant trophy, while runners-up will get D10, 000 and 3rd position will receive D3, 000.

The ten participating schools are: Albion Lower Basic School, Muhammedan Lower Basic School, St. Mary's Lower Basic School, Campama Lower Basic School, J. C. Faye Lower Basic School, Methodist Lower Basic School, Wesley Lower Basic School, Muslim Madrasa housed at Muslim Senior Secondary School campus, Atawun Madrasa in Tobacco Road and St, Joseph's Basic Cycle School.