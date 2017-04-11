Gambia: PPP/Pdois Win Banjul Seats in NA Elections

The People's Progressive Party (PPP) and People's Democratic Organisation for Independence and Socialism (PDOIS) on Thursday swept the city in a grand style, as the city celebrates the victory of its candidate in the just ended national assembly elections.

The development was described by many as a landmark, especially in the Banjul's election history, as all the candidates who won in the city went through primaries organized by team, Tahawal Banjul. The latter is a new organization that comprises of prominent Banjulians, whose main objective is for the development of their area.

The results are as follows

At Banjul South Constituency, Fatoumatta Njai, PDP candidate pulled, 1,411 votes, Babucarr Njang APRC, 366 votes, Mbaye Babucarr Manneh, UDP candidate scored 341 votes, Aziz Paboy Frazer, GDC candidate 214 votes, while Mbaye Baboucarr Sarr, Independent Candidate secured 79 votes.

In the Banjul Central Constituency, Haddy Forbes, GDC candidate pulled 390 votes, Ebou Njang, Independent candidate 162 votes, Muhammed Ndow of PPP got1852 votes, Ebrima Passeh Njie, UDP candidate secured, 472 votes and Abdoulie Saine, APRC candidate has 821 votes.

In the Banjul North Constituency, Ousman Sillah, PDOIS candidate has 1,007 votes, Modou Sillah, an Independent candidate, 248 votes, Samba Njie, also an Independent candidate secured 500 votes, Pa Ousman Cham an Independent candidate, 171 votes, Modou ABS. Mboob of GDC got 229 votes, while Modou Lamin Bah, UDP candidate pulled, 781 votes.