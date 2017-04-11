Gambian Major League Soccer Referee Hails Compatriots

Former FIFA and prominent Gambian US-based football referee in the Major League Soccer, Baboucarr Jallow, has hailed Gambian referees for the hard work in raising The Gambian flag.

Baboucarr Jallow, who is currently in the country, told The Observer Sports that he, is very proud of his compatriots for the achievements the country is registering in the field of refereeing as a result of the good work

Baboucarr Jallow commenced his refereeing career in 1996 officiating nawettan games. In 1999 he moved to the first division and officiated the 2002 Gambia Football Association FA cup finals between Real and Wallidan.

The US-based referee later earned himself the status of a FIFA referee in the 2001/2 season before moving to the United States in 2003.

He got his national batch in 2010 and is currently working with the MLS where he is officiating matches. He was one-time selected United States Soccer Federation as the Development Academy Referee of the Week.

He was part of 56 top US referees who were short-listed by the US Soccer Federation for 2011 last March. That selection did qualify him as candidate for the US referee badge for the 2011 registration year.

The Kerr Mama native is one of the most outstanding referees the country has ever produced. He initiated the Kerr Mama Football tournament ten years ago and was also chairman of the Upper Nuimi Sports Committee before moving to the United States.

On his refereeing career back in the days, Jallow stated: "It was great; I had lot of mentors such as Abdou Salam Jammeh, former GFA president OB Conateh and Alhagie Gabbi Sosseh and others. With their help, I had two years in the FIFA list between 2000 and 2001."

On the how is life in the MLS, Jallow explained, "It is great there; it is a different atmosphere and level of football because the country is very big and for us [referees] to progress to the level of MLS is not easy."

As how he sees refereeing in the country now seeing the likes of referee Papa Gassama making it in the international stage, Jallow describe it as "unbelievable" and hailed Gambian referees such as Papa Gassama. "I am very proud of Papa Gassama and the young referees for the hard work they put in because hard work pays off."

He assured of his support to any Gambian referee that wants to officiate in the MLS.