Gambia: DDPP Incompetent to Initiate Criminal Proceedings Defence Tells Court in NIA Nine Case

Defense Lawyers in the ongoing criminal trial invoving the state against the nine former top operatives of the then National Intelligence Agency (NIA), on Monday argued that the deputy director of public prosecution ( DDPP) M.B. Abubakar was incompetent to initiate criminal proceeding.

Lawyer C.E. Mene and M.B. Johnson Richard made this submission while addressing the court on the summon notice filed by the defence team, at the High Court, in Banjul before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara.

The agency's erstwhile Director General Yankuba Badjie, alongside 8 others namely; Louis Richard leese Gomez, his deputy, Saihou Omar Jeng director of operations, Babucarr Sallah , Yusupha Jammeh, Haruna Susso, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Lamin Lang Sanyang are now charged with twelve counts of offence, ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, murder, assaults causing actual bodily harm amongst other charges.

When the case was called,Counsel Mene informed the court that he was in receipt of the affidavit of opposition from the prosecution, which other lawyers also acknowledged to be in receipt but lawyer E.A. Gomez said he was not associating himself with the summon on notice.

Reacting to the summon ,C.E. Mene submitted that they have a summon on motion that an order striking out the information dated 20th march 20th and filed on the same date for one of jurisdictions on the grounds that criminal case was not instituted in accordance with the due process of the law, and the requisite provison of the law of the 1997 Constisution of the Republic of The Gambia.

He submitted that such further orders as the court may deem fit to make in the circumstances, adding that the application in support by 9 paragraph affidavit sworn in but one Dawda Faye, a clerk in his chamber on behalf of the first accused person dated 3rd Apirl ,2017 and that they are relying on the affidavit particularly paragraph 3 to 8 of the affidavit to strike out the charged of the information.

He stated that the deponent is aware that the office of the director of public prosecution DPP, was created by the 1997 Constitution as a distint office in the Public Service and that under the 1997 the office of the DPP is separated distinct from the Attonery General and minister of Jusice unlike the situation that existed before the coming into force of the 1997 Constitution

He submitted that the deponent is aware before 20th March, 2017, when the information in the criminal case was purported, filed by one M.B. Abubakar, there was no incumbent DPP to the best of his knowledge to the date appointed by the president of The Gambia in accordance with the 1997 Constitution.

He asserted that the said M.B. Abubakar was not competent to exercise the power or functions of the DPP in the absence of the incumbent office. The case file is nulled and void and that the respondents are horodious based on the law as stated.

He revealed that the ground of the argument was that the Office of the DPP is not a distinct office and secondly, the Attorney General has control over the prosecution which directs it to the office of the DPP.

Counsel Mene said paragraph 5 was admitted by the respondent in the affidavit of the opposition that there was no incumbent DPP when the charges were filed .

He drew the court's attention to Setion 84(1) of the 1997 Constitution that the Office of DPP under the constitution is an office in the department of government, assigned by the AG who has the power in any case, arguing that the prosecuting authority is vested on the AG and not the DPP, which he said was very clear and that the Office of the DPP was distint from the office of the AG,this he cited Section 84 and 85(1) of 1997 Constitition to support his argument.

The lawyer for the 1st accused person adduced that the prosecution sas not given any provison as to what would happen when there was no incumbent DPP, stating that the power of the DPP should be vested with him/her in person and not anybody under his direction or control if there was no incumbent DPP who was directing

Mene argued that on the charged sheet, it's expressed under the the AG, which is consistent with the 1997 Constitution and that if the judge turn to the signatry page, it is signed by M.B. Abubakar from AG's Chambers and it didn't indicate that he was acting as the DPP.

He submitted that the law has not created any DDPP, so it is unknown to law and that the charged sheet was not consistent with the 1997 Constitution. He stated that in this case, there was no inititial due process of the law.

He finally argued that in light of the above submitted, this case was not followed in accordance with due process in accordance with the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia as he move the application.

Lawyer M.B. Johnson Richard assoiciated himself with the submission of Counsel Mene and referred the court to the press conference initiated by the Justice Minister on 23rd March, 2017, and equally urged the court in the interest of justice mostly the jurisdiction of the court to strike out the case and discharged the accused.

In response, M.B. Abubakarr, the DDPP, vehemently opposing the submission made by the defence, said that they have filed a 12 paragraph of opposition sworn by one Mariama Ceesay, a clerk at the AG's Chambers and that they were relying on all the paragraphs of the affidavit, particularly paragraphs 5 to 11. .

He submitted that the foremost argument by the counsels was that the office of the DPP was distinct and that they were equally relying on Section 84 of the constitution.

He argued that this provison clearly showed that the constitution intended to make the Office of the DPP part of the Office of the AG and not distinct offices, as adduced by the defense counsel, Mene ,adding that Section 85 clearly showed that the prosecuting authority is vested in the office of the AG and, the DPP act as an agent, and that the DPP rendered inactive in absence of the approval by the Attonery General and minister of Justice and he therefore, argued that counsel's application wss misconceived, untenable and bears no equation.

The DDPP said the issue conversed by counsel that in the absence of an incumbent DPP, he would state for the record that nowhere they admitted that there was no incumbent DPP in paragraph 5 and that they emphasized that the AG has control over the prosecution .

M.B. Abubakar submitted that they denied that there was no incumbent DPP and the counsel failed to substantiate. He added that the Office of the DPP was a constitutional creation that defined and delegated duties, which made the office a public authority that exist. He therefore, stated that whether the Office of the DPP is either occupied or not, the office continues to function

He revealed that the submission of defence that in the absence of the DPP was untenable, unsensible and not legal, and that he finally submitted that he was capable to initiate a criminal trial and competent.

He further went on to argue that since the issue of Section 84 and 85 of the constitution is called for interpretation as to the power of the AG and DPP, that being the case, the interpretentaion at the Supreme Court, and therefore enjoined the court for stay off proceedings of the matter at the Supreme Court for interpretation

Replying on point of law, Lawyer Mene cited relevant authority and stated that Section 127(1)(a) of the constitution doesn't apply and therefore, urged the court to strike out the case

The case was adjourned to 18th and 22nd Apirl ,2017 at 12 midday for mention during the vacation and 2nd May , 2017 for ruling .