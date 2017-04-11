Gambia: Brikama Rejoices UDP's Victory

Thousands of United Democratic Party supporters in Brikama and its surrounding have took to the streets to celebrate the victory of its candidates.

Lamin J. Sanneh and Alaige S. Darboe, candidates for United Democratic Party in Brikama North and South respectively, swept the polls in the area in the just ended National Assembly Elections.

In an interview with the Daily Observer, Aramata Sanneh, a native of Brikama, described Lamin J. Sanneh, as a young ambitious man, whose interest in nation building is visible to all and sundry.

"I voted him not because of anything, but because I believe he will productively and meaningfully represent us in the parliament", she stated.

According to her, majority need the representation of young people like him at the National Assembly, for the fact that their presence in that crucial house is of paramount importance. "I pray that God continue to guide and protect them to represent us accordingly", she prayed.

Lamin Drammeh, another residence of Brikama, described Alaige S. Darboe, as a man with substance. "I have known him for so long and I am sure he will properly and accordingly represent us. People that have voted him made a wise decision," he disclosed.

He urged the public to maintain peace and focus more on development. "Election is done, now it is time to focus on work. We must avoid tribalism, close ranks among us and consolidate efforts to work collectively for the interest of the nation", he advised.

Aminata Cessay, a native of Brikama, congratulated both winners on their election victory, while expressing optimism that they will deliver to expectation. "People must know that they cannot do it alone. We have to support them to achieve our targets", she stated.

Another supporter of the UDP Party, Ousman Jatta, expressed similar sentiments. "I have never doubted the capabilities of our representatives and I am sure our confidence and trust in them will never be betrayed", he expressed.