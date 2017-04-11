Gambia: CAF Confed. Playoff - Unlucky GPA Coach Remains Optimistic

The head coach of an unlucky Gambia Ports Authority (GPA) team, Alagie Sarr has told The Observer Sports that he was optimistic of making it through to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

The Ferry Boys, as they are called, drew 1-1 with Ah-Hilal FC of Sudan on Sunday in the first leg of the CAF Confederation playoff, played at the Independence Stadium.

Modou Njie Sarr scored for the Gambia Ports Authority in the 44th minute, while Mofadal Al Hassan equalised for Al Hilal in the 62nd minute.

Sarr said his opponents were not a better side and was very confident of a better result in the return leg in a week time.

The head coach of Al Hilal, Ebrahim Hassein, was contented with the away point and vowed to finish the work when they host GPA.

In other Sunday games results, Port Louis (Mauritius) 1-2 Club Africain (Tunisia), TP Mazembe (DR Congo, holders) 2-0 JS Kabylie (Algeria), Enugu Rangers (Nigeria) 2-2 Zesco United (Zambia), Tanda (Ivory Coast) 2-0 Platinum Stars (South Africa), Leopards (Congo Brazzaville) 1-0 Mbabane Swallows (Swaziland), Rail Kadiogo (Burundi) 1-2 CS Sfaxien (Tunisia), Horoya (GUI) 2-0 Ittihad Tanger (MAR), Barrack Young Controllers (Liberia) 1-1 SuperSport Utd (South Africa) and FUS Rabat (Morocco) 2-1 MAS Fes (Morocco)