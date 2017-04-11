11 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Latri Kunda Sabiji Nam-Elect Outlines Plans

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Olimatou Coker

The United Democratic Party elected candidate for Latrikunda Sabiji constituency has said that, he was not at all surprised of his victory, as he had high hopes that he was going to emerge as winner at the end of the day.

Saikou Marong, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer recently, said victory was something he was expecting, saying his victory came as he was working with people that really wanted change and that change can only be realized through him.

Marong stated; "My first priority in National Assembly will be to empower youths and the women in my area and Gambia at large; making sure that their role is in place, that will favor every Gambian, but not rules and regulations that will favor individuals. I also want to work hand in hand with people within my area, Latri Kunda Sabiji, Abuko, Talinding and Tabokoto to see how best together we can empower the youth,".

He commended all his supporters, especially those who have been with him, since the beginning of the campaign until the day the of the election.

"We have been working hand in glove just to make it successful. We all should come together and develop our constituency and work together to achieve our goals. "

Gambia

Social Media Gave Birth to Democratisation - the Gambia Experience

It was almost at the end of the twentieth century when the internet was introduced to the common man; it has since then… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.