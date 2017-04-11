Gambia: Latri Kunda Sabiji Nam-Elect Outlines Plans

The United Democratic Party elected candidate for Latrikunda Sabiji constituency has said that, he was not at all surprised of his victory, as he had high hopes that he was going to emerge as winner at the end of the day.

Saikou Marong, who was speaking in an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer recently, said victory was something he was expecting, saying his victory came as he was working with people that really wanted change and that change can only be realized through him.

Marong stated; "My first priority in National Assembly will be to empower youths and the women in my area and Gambia at large; making sure that their role is in place, that will favor every Gambian, but not rules and regulations that will favor individuals. I also want to work hand in hand with people within my area, Latri Kunda Sabiji, Abuko, Talinding and Tabokoto to see how best together we can empower the youth,".

He commended all his supporters, especially those who have been with him, since the beginning of the campaign until the day the of the election.

"We have been working hand in glove just to make it successful. We all should come together and develop our constituency and work together to achieve our goals. "