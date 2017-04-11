Gambia: Man Charged for Theft

Police have pressed charges against one Alagie Bah for stealing a mobile cell phone with Samsung S3 trademark, valued at D4000.

According to the police charge sheet, the cell phone was said to have been stolen from one Isatou Jammeh at the Brikama car park between the hours of 13:00 to 14:00 hours. The accused pleaded guilty to the charge against him. However, the prosecutor applied for an adjournment to enable him to bring his exhibit to court, saying the said cell phone is with the complainant at the time.

The court granted his application and the case was adjourned to 20th April 2017.