Gambia: IMF Keen to Support Gambia Stabilize Its Fiscal Picture

Roger Nord, the deputy director of International Monetary Fund's, African Department has said that The Gambian Government needs to radically reduce its borrowing under domestic market in order to put its economy in a sound footing.

In an interview with The Daily Observer, Mr. Nord acknowledged that one of the sources of inflation in this country has been a repeated large fiscal deficit the government had run, which were financed in large part; by borrowing either directly from the Central Bank or issuing very expensive treasury bills into the market and then bought by commercial banks.

He said that one of the objectives of his 48-hour visit to the country was to meet the new authorities including the minister of Finance and Economic Affairs on the economy.

This, he said, might be the case, saying that the larger a country's deficit, the more debt she needs to issue; and that the more debt you issue the more the interest burden there could be on the government, and, as a consequence, you may have less money to finance your activities.

"Where the IMF can help; the support that we bring to the new Gambia is to help stabilize the fiscal picture; to help reduce the debt burden and to help make Gambia an economy that grows and create jobs," he said.

Mr. Nord equally acknowledged the peaceful political transition, saying it's important for The Gambia and non-Gambians with high expectations, but it needs to be followed by an economic transition - a transition from an economy where budget deficits were high, with rising debt and low foreign exchange reserves with an erratic exchange rate management.

He outlined the strategy to break through this vicious circle, saying it's to dramatically reduce government's borrowing domestically. "And the key in the 2017 is to mobilize more foreign financing. Many of Gambia's partners in recent years were good; the European Union, the World Bank and African Development Bank were not providing budget support to The Gambia in recent years; they are now back. IMF will be able to support some financing."

He pointed out that the IMF-Gambia agreement on an economic framework would trigger budget support from others. If budget support significantly increases, he said, that would reduce or eliminate the reliance of government's domestic borrowing. This, he added would put downward pressure on inflation and allow foreign exchange reserves to rise.

He acknowledged that most of The Gambia's debt burden is domestic debt; mainly to commercial banks and treasury bills and the Central Bank, which he said, was very expensive and also represented the largest part of The Gambia's debt. He said the interest rate on Treasury bill has rose close to 20%.

Mr. Nord also said that budget support from both the European and World Bank is highly concessional. He said lending from the IMF is zero percent interest. He suggested that a country could replace expensive debts by either grants or multi-cheaper debts, which he opined, could lower the debt and interest burden on the government. He was categorical saying, this is a good strategy, but obviously not sufficient. He added that the Government also needs to put in place economic policies that would generate growth and create jobs.