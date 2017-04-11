11 April 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: President Barrow's Administration Not Witch Hunting Jolas - Interior Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Momodou Jawo

The minister of the Interior, Mai Ahmad Fatty, has told the people of Foni that the Coalition Government under the leadership of President Adama Barrow is not witch hunting Jolas or the people of Foni.

Mr. Fatty was speaking yesterday during a reconciliation meeting brokered by his ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government and Lands.

"We understand your problem, because change of government is not easy. What you used to have you don't have it again, but this is the will of God. Yaya Jammeh was here and today is Barrow, so let's support him," Mr. Fatty stated.

Details of the story will be published in our subsequent edition.

Gambia

Social Media Gave Birth to Democratisation - the Gambia Experience

It was almost at the end of the twentieth century when the internet was introduced to the common man; it has since then… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.