Gambia: Joye Supports Best Football Academy, Fire Victims

Jurarim Organization for Youth Excellence (JOYE), a registered charitable organization which promotes youth development, on Saturday 8 April 2017 donated football materials to Best Football Academy of Kanifing Estate.

The materials included sets of jerseys, socks, footballs and T-Shirts.

JOYE is a registered charitable organization which believes that when young people are engaged through education, the Gambia and other developing countries will be significant contributors to the world.

The organization, whose primary objective is to promote youth excellence, on the same day donated clothing items to 2 victims of fire outbreak in Old Jeshwang.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, JOYE's media and PR officer Bakary Jadama said the organization's main focus is sponsoring students' education by providing every aspect of the students' need for their education.

He said they would not be able to give the fire outbreak victims all they need but would try their best to cover up for some of the things they lost.

Mr Jadama encouraged other people in society to emulate JOYE by supporting disaster victims as well as other needy people within the society.

He said they will be supporting women gardeners by providing them with seed varieties.

Abdoulie Janneh, Best Football Academy head coach, thanked donors for the gesture, saying the materials will go a long way in helping them sustaining themselves since a team cannot play without jerseys, football boots and footballs.

He encouraged sponsored students to take up their education seriously to become productive in future, saying such opportunity is hard to come by in the country.

Alphonse Mendy, a JOYE member, for his part, said the organization's philosophy is that through education, proper nutrition and care, children are able to realize and harness their full potential within their communities.

For that reason, he noted, they provide educational material and resources, scholarships, water supply, clothing and daily basic needs, youth participation within the community, growth and development programmes, mentoring programmes among others to children and their communities.

Mr Mendy urged those that cannot afford to pay their school fees to contact the organization for support provided they meet the requirement.

Ebrima Touray, U-15 captain for Best Football Academy, on behalf of the academy thanked donors saying it is difficult to have such materials.

Peter Antwr, one of the fire outbreak victims who received support from the organization, expressed delight at the gesture on behalf of his family, saying it came at the right time when they were thinking of where to get cloths to take to church on Sunday.

He said he lost all his belongings during the fire outbreak and had to be helped with a few cloths by his Gambian and other friends.

His children, he went on, also lose their uniforms, schools items and other materials during the disaster.