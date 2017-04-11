11 April 2017

Gambia: Youth Forum - Global Youth Innovation Set for Youth Awards

By Lamin Darboe

Global Youth Innovation Network Gambia Chapter (GYIN Gambia) is a national youth network operating across the country and has been implementing a number of youth projects in the country.

Global Youth Innovation Gambia chapter, in conjunction with its partners such as National Youth Council, will organize a youth Award set for 29 April 2017at Agricultural Rural Farmers Training Centre in Jenoi, Lower River Region (LRR).

From July 24-31 2016, GYIN Gambia organised and hosted its first national youth summer camp known as the Entrepreneurship, Leadership and Information Technology (ELIT 2016) summer camp in which 45 rural youths ( 26 females and 19 males) participated .

The idea for the first ever Rural Youth Award-RYA stemmed from recommendations from that National Youth Summer Camp held in Jenoi, Lower River Region of The Gambia, and was supported by the National

Agricultural Land and Water Management Development Project (Nema). One of the 11-point recommendations is to organise a Rural Youth Award- celebrating youth in Entrepreneurship, Agribusiness and Information Technology.

The Rural Youth Award will serve as a platform to celebrate the success, motivate and inspire rural youth in the value chain. It will support them to become self-reliant as a value chain investment through coaching, mentoring, business development, advisory and asset accumulation for enterprises.

VENUE: Agricultural Rural Farmers Training Centre in Jenoi, Lower River Region (LRR)

