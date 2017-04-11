Gambia: Scorpions Striker Out of Action

Gambian international footballer Lamin Jallow will be forced to watch ASD Trapani next two games on the sideline after picking up an injury on his right knee, Pointsports has gathered from the club official website.

The 22-year-old danger man sustained the knee ligament in a narrow 1-0 win away to Vinceza on Tuesday.

Club doctors confirmed the impressive attacker has suffered a collateral knee ligament which will keep him out of action for two weeks.

Jallow will not be available when his side travels to Spal for their Serie B match on Monday April 17, 2017, with a home tie to follow against Pissa five days later.

He is expected to return to action in time to face Cappi FC away on April 25.

The highly-rated forward was impressive under coach Igzazio Arcoleo when he scored twice as Trapani crushed to a 4-0 win over Serie B side Barri 1908, a fortnight ago.

The news comes as a massive blow for ASD Trapani, who are fighting a battle for relegation.

The club currently sit third from bottom on 37 points in the league table, two places above bottom two, Vicenza and Brescia, who are rooted at the bottom of the table on 37 and 35 points respectively.

The former Bakau United and Real de Banjul wonder kid Jallow, is currently on loan from Cittadella, another Serie B team in Italy where he netted seven times in 25 league matches during the 2015/16 league seasons.

The two clubs (Cittadella & Trapani) reportedly reached an agreement for the service of the pacy forward, and a loan deal was confirmed by Chievoverona, who still maintain ownership of the player after signing him from Real de Banjul in 2014.

He has five international accolades under his belt to date, and will look to add more Scorpions games to his name when Gambia begin qualifier for the preliminary rounds of the Orange Caf Africa Nations Cup tournament to be held in Cameroon in 2019.