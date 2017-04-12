Uganda: Universities in Dilemma As Govt Parastatals Start Training Schools

Kampala — Universities and other tertiary institutions have warned government against duplicating their roles by establishing training institutions within parastatals to teach similar courses they are mandated to do as it wastes taxpayers' money.

National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) training manager, Dr Martin Kalibbala, shared that because most of the graduates that have joined their institutions have consistently failed to perform even when they have presented academic documents with good grades, they have resolved to put up vocational institutions to train those that will be working with them in the skills needed.

Dr Kalibbala told participants at an engineering conference at Makerere University yesterday that the Ministry of Education has already accredited Ggaba Vocational Skills Development Institute while Kachung in Lira District is under construction and that these will be used to retool their technicians.

"Few organisations are willing to pay for theory. Many of us want results. That is why the brightest of your students are not necessarily the most successful," Dr Kalibbala said in his presentation.

Uganda Electricity Generation Company Ltd (UEGCL) senior engineer Musa Mukula also said his company was in the final stages of starting its own training institute because most of the people they take on lack the skills needed on the job.

But Busitema University's dean of engineering department, Dr Wilson Musinguzi, said: "We need to be careful to avoid duplication of roles. Remember universities are grappling with low funding. That is why our lecturers are always threatening to lay down tools because their pay doesn't equal the effort they put in to train and do research," Dr Musinguzi said.

Prof Henry Alinaitwe, Makerere University College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology principal said: "It is okay for them to train their technicians but they need to partner with us."

Government already facilitates more than 50 technical and vocational training institutions in the country. These institutions are now worried that their students will not have where to go once government parastatals start their own training institutions.

Issues

Insist. Heads of parastatals say most graduates that have joined their institutions have consistently failed to perform even after presenting good grades.

Action. Ministry of Education has already accredited Gaba Vocational Skills Development Institute while Kachung in Lira District is under construction and these will be used to provide the required skills to technicians.

Fear. Existing institutions are now worried that their students will not have where to go.