Uganda: In Defence of a Dialogue Between President Museveni and Dr Besigye

Photo: Daily Monitor

Opposition leader Kizza Besigye and President Yoweri Museveni.

opinion

I was taken aback by Ofwono Opondo's outbursts and castigation of the alleged or rumoured proposal of talks between President Museveni and the veteran opposition leader Dr Kiiza Besigye.

Opondo sounded like an injured buffalo as if talks between President Museveni and Dr Besigye would tantamount to a treasonable offence. One wonders what is wrong in principle with the President holding talks with the veteran opposition leader.

It is this persistent failure to appreciate the critical importance of talks, dialogue and reconciliation that has cost this country a lot in terms of life and property including the enormous loss of national assets and infrastructure.

Can Opondo imagine how far Uganda would be if President Edward Mutesa had held talks with Prime Minister Milton Obote instead of the belligerent positions both men adopted, which eventually led to a political stalemate and ultimately the 1966 Crisis , the abrogation of the constitution (a recurrent feature of Uganda's political landscaped) with the subsequent instability that facilitated the emergence of President Amin with all the horrors he administered on the population.

If Mutesa and Obote had held talks the country could have been saved the loss of lifeand property that followed.

Can you imagine how much of the post-1981 Uganda (life, property, national assets and infrastructure) we would have been saved if President Milton Obote and Mr Yoweri Museveni had held talks after the so-called stolen elections of 1981.

The talks would have saved the country the massive loss of life and property that was caused by the so-called liberation war.

Indeed if the botched talks between Vice President Paul Muwanga and Mr Yoweri Museveni had succeeded we would have halted the Luweero destruction caused by the NRA/UNLF confrontation.

The argument can be extended further to say that if we had opted for dialogue instead of war mongering, the emergence of Joseph Konny could have been forestalled saving the destruction of the Acholiland, parts of Lango and Teso.

Moreover why should Opondo castigate the Swedish Government and Dr Besigye for indicating willingness and readiness to participate in dialogue with the Head of State.

Does Opondo want the country to revert to the extreme form of politics (war) that has characterised Uganda's history since the religious wars and the defeat of Omukama Kabalega Chwa II by the British (by the way the Omukama tried to initiate talks but the British were bent on a military rather than a political solution) and as a result Bunyoro was subjected to a holocaust from which it has never recovered.

It is difficult to understand the underlying reasons behind Opondo's objection to talks. If President Museveni has facilitated dialogue in conflicts in South Africa, DR Congo, Kenya, Somalia, Burundi and currently South Sudan , why then should Opondo castigate talks between President Museveni and Dr Besigye.

What is wrong with the two holding talks as a basis for a wider national dialogue? Does Opondo believe that the current uncertainty, sporadic conflicts and the prospect of another civil war are better options than talks and dialogue, which could lead to sustainable peace and stability as a foundation for intergenerational prosperity?

Indeed conflict and war in Uganda (1850s-religious wars, 1895-99 Bunyoro Resistance War, 1965-66 Buganda Crisis, 1978-79 Removal of Amin regime, 1981-86 Removal of Obote/Okello regime , 1987-2000 Northern War, 2016-17-Kasese Palace attack) as demonstrated by those national tectonic events have bread bloodshed, loss of lives and property leading to untold suffering to the people of Uganda.

Surely, why can we not take the talks and dialogue route if this route can succeed in resolving our political problems in a civilised way rather than resorting to confrontation, conflict and war.

I know both men (President Museveni and Dr Besigye) very well. They are men of strong character and grounded convictions but I also trust that they can go beyond the narrow and egoistic objectives of retention and capture of state power in pursuit of the greater common good--sustainable peace and stability as a foundation of inter-generational prosperity.

These are the efforts war hawks like Opondo should promote rather than discourage. Of course, for this to happen it requires a mindset change from a war mentality to a peace and dialogue mentality.

Neverthelss I sympathise with Opondo's noble and enviable role of being a government spokesman.

For God and my country.

Mr Byakutaaga is a management consultant.