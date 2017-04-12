Uganda/Egypt: Mutyaba to Travel but Awany Still Side-Lined for El Masry-KCCA Return Leg

Kampala — KCCA are hopeful their creative force in Muzamir Mutyaba will make the trip to Egypt for this weekend's return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup against Al-Masry.

Uganda's only representatives on the continent travel to the North African country aboard Egypt Air on Thursday-into-Friday morning.

Mutyaba was replaced by last Saturday's match winner Derrick Nsibambi on 57 minutes after a collision with an Al-Masry player left a cut above his right eye.

"He is getting better," KCCA manager Mike Mutebi told Daily Monitor ahead of the club's the crucial continental encounter, "And he will definitely travel.

"But Awany (Timothy) is definitely out of the Al-Masry game. He won't make it." Defender Awany got injured in a league game against Bright Stars last week. Awany's injury, coupled with Habib Kavuma's suspension, forced Mutebi to deploy Paul Musamali and Denis Rukundo to complete a back four of the day's skipper Denis Okot and left back Isaac Muleme.

KCCA's 1-0 first leg victory in Kampala has them in good stead, leaving the Ugandan champions with a license to even lose 2-1 in Egypt and still progress to the group stage.

Mutebi kept his squad fresh for the Egyptian job, starting Vincent Kayizzi, Robert Ssentongo, Isaac Kirabira, Ivan Ntege and Sulaimon Akinyemi - who all did not make the X1 against Al-Masry - in the Uganda Cup yesterday.

Confederation cup return leg

Saturday match in Port Said:

El Masr vs KCCA

KCCA leading 1-0 from the first leg