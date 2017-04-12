Africa: Uganda Cranes Goalkeeper Onyango Lands Another Award

Photo: Daily Monitor

Denis Onyango is the first Ugandan athlete to be recognised internationally.

Kampala — Uganda Cranes shot-stopper Denis Onyango's trophy repertoire is bulging yet again after he received another individual award over the weekend.

For his heroics in the national team's qualification for Afcon and Sundowns' Caf Champions league success, the organizers of annual Zzina awards - Galaxy FM - unanimously named Onyango the Sports personality of the year at Theatre La Bonita.

"It is indeed a honour to be awarded for my achievements. I'm going to work hard and win it again next year," Onyango, also best African-based player of 2016 and Uganda Sports Press Association (USPA) best footballer, revealed from South Africa.

"I thank the supporters who have been there for me in good and bad times. Thanks for supporting me."

Onyango, also voted the best goalkeeper in ABSA league, was represented by his brother at the awards ceremony. In January, he was named the best African player of 2016.