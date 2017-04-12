Kampala — Junior minister for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki was arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court yesterday and formally charged with soliciting and receiving a Shs5 million bribe from Aya Group chairman Mohammad Hamid.

After the minister's maiden court session, he was sent on remand at Luzira prison from where he will be returned today to receive a ruling on whether he is released on bail or not.

He was charged with two counts of corruption contrary to Section 2(a) and Section 26 of the Anti-Corruption Act, 2009, and one count of conspiracy contrary to Section 390 of the Penal Code Act.

The minister, who is also the Rukiga County MP, was charged alongside two others; Mr Brian Mugabo, 21, his political assistant and Mr Bruce Lubowa, 42, an interior designer in Wakiso District.

Sharply dressed in a stripped deep blue suit, the minister was yesterday driven to the court in Kololo at 1:45 pm from Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja where he spent the entire weekend after his arrest on Saturday.

The charges

According to the charge sheet, under count one, prosecution alleges that on April 8 at Kampala Serena Hotel, while in performance of his duties as the minister, Mr Kabafunzaki directly solicited for himself Shs15 million as a gratification from Mr Hamid in exchange for clearing his name from allegations of sexual harassment filed by a former employee.

In court count two, the State alleges that on the same day, the minister directly accepted Shs5 million as a gratification from Mr Hamid in exchange for cleaning his name.

In the third count of conspiracy to commit a felony, the State said between April 6 and April 8, the minister conspired with Mr Lubowa to solicit a gratification of Shs15 million from Mr Hamid for purposes of clearing his name.

But shortly after the afternoon proceedings, the minister gave a short interview to journalists during which he denied receiving a bribe from the Aya boss.

He said his arrest was a set-up by political rivals back home in Kabale District. The minister added that on that fateful day, he was having dinner with his daughter when they were suddenly surrounded by several men, who ordered him to sit down. Mr Kabakunzaki said he was eventually arrested in what he kept repeating was a set-up.

During yesterday's proceedings before Chief Magistrate Agnes Alum, the ministers' lawyers led by Mr Kenneth Mugabi, raised a number of grounds to have his client regain temporary freedom.

He cited the constitutional right to apply for bail; their client being innocent until proven guilty; an undertaking not to interfere with witnesses and investigations; having a fixed place of abode; having a family to look after and his readiness to abide by the bail conditions.

Senior Atate Attorney Maxim Elizooba objected to the release of the minister on bail. He argued that since the minister was caught red-handed receiving a bribe, chances of him fleeing are high once released on bail.

"Prosecution strongly opposes application for bail. The evidence so far collected is overwhelming. In fact, the minister was caught red-handed receiving this bribe of Shs5 million so it's very possible that the applicant may abscond once released on bail," Mr Elizooba said.

"Notwithstanding the fact that if the applicant is found guilty, he stands to lose the ability to work in a public office for the next 10 years, that signifies the seriousness of the offenses that the applicant is facing."

The prosecution also expressed fear that by virtue of his position, Mr Kabafunzaki could influence the course of investigations which are still ongoing.

After listening to both sides, the magistrate reserved her ruling for midday today.

Charge

