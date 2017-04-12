Uganda: MPs Oppose Plan to Give Away Govt Ranches

Parliament — A team of MPs has come out to oppose government's plan to give away two State-owned ranches to NRM and a team of individuals.

The MPs argued that the government's plan, already endorsed by the Agriculture minister, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, is not only illegal but unacceptable and should be opposed by any well-intentioned political leader.

Aswa County MP Reagan Okumu said the residents are set to oppose the move because it is an attempt to grab their land.

"That is a wild dream and an imagination that will not be accepted by the local people. It is an attempt to grab land through different means. The President himself after the promulgation of the Constitution, wrote to the then prime minister and asked for Aswa land that he wanted to give it to Libyans and that failed," he said.

"They then brought cows from President Museveni's farm, clearly marked with YKM, and said they are from NAGRIC. That is not a government plan. It is an individual's plan. That ranch was started to support the Acholi sub-region to improve agriculture and the land was given by the Acholi District council. That is going to be met by the stiffest resistance [Mr]Museveni's government has never seen."

On Monday, Daily Monitor broke a story about how, in a move likely to open old wounds on the questionable acquisition of public property since Mr Museveni became President in 1986, government is plotting to give away at least 24 square miles of State-owned ranches to private groups and individuals, including the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, on a 49-year lease. The move has been endorsed by Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Vincent Ssempijja.

Shadow minister for Agriculture Francis Gonahasa said "someone in government has gone completely mad."

"Governments all over the world have got some parastatal institutions and this land should be maintained as government land. What hurts me is that a party in power thinks it should own government property and I want to sit in that committee and say no. We need to have property to fall back to and we have seen so many things collapse," he said.

"The idea of giving away those ranches is unacceptable. You give that land to NRM and it will be fragmented and nothing will come out of that land. If that plan succeeds it will be reversed whenever a new government comes in place."

He said instead of giving away land to the NRM party, government should support the ranches to be able to feed the 400- cattle daily demand by the Luweero beef factory.

"We shall oppose it with everything in our breathe. If they force it will definitely be reversed when government changes. When they sold the Uganda Airlines and the Bank they now want to revive them because someone has found out that we need them and it was a mistake to sell them," he said.

Mr Kenneth Eitunganane (Ind, Soroti) said if the ranches must be given out, "it should be done through open bidding". "That plan is not worthwhile. That is corruption. If they must give it away, it should be through PPDA. I do not support it because it is wrong. We will push to ask for a statement from the minister to explain to the House and to the country. I hope by then nothing much would have taken place," he said.

A similar argument was raised by Lawrence Akugizibwe (NRM Mwenge North), also a member of the House Committee on Agriculture.

"I do not know the reason why government is giving it to NRM. If it is state-owned there is no reason to give it to individuals. That must stop. There are other ranches such as Ruboona, which are dilapidated," he said.

The issues

Plan. Government is plotting to give away at least 24 square miles of State-owned ranches to private groups and individuals, including the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, on a 49-year lease.

About the two ranches. Aswa, the beef ranch is located in Pader District and was set up in the 1960s and was run by the Uganda Livestock Industries, a government parastatal. The ranch was economically vibrant in 1960s and was known for production of exotic dairy cattle. It had more than 30,000 head of cattle, including other livestock. But the livestock was looted during the war that pitted the then National Resistance Army against various rebel groups. Nshaara ranch is located in Nyabushozi County, Mbarara District, about 53kms from Mbarara Town on the Mbarara-Masaka highway.

Advice. Shadow minister for Agriculture Francis Gonahasa said government should support the ranches to be able to feed the 400- cattle daily demand by the Luweero beef factory instead of giving away land.

Restocking. Lawrence Akugizibwe (NRM Mwenge North) said government should be thinking of restocking these ranches for commercial purposes and as breeding banks," he said.