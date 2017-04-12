Uganda: Mother Dies in Labour As Doctors Go for Weekend

Kakumiro — There was anger and grief in Kiseke village in Birembo Sub-county, Kakumiro District after an expectant mother died at Kakindo Health Centre IV due to lack of blood at the facility and alleged negligence of doctors, who had reportedly left their duty station for the weekend.

Miria Mbabazi, 25, died on Sunday morning at the health centre after being admitted while in labour pains.

Ms Florance Kanarama, the deceased's mother, said her daughter was rushed to the health facility at around 10pm last Saturday after developing labour pains but upon reaching there, they found only one midwife and failed to get immediate attention allegedly because other health workers had gone out for the weekend.

"When we reached there, we found one woman. I told her that my daughter was in bad condition but she told me that she was tired and other medical workers had gone for the weekend. I pleaded with her to work on my daughter to no avail," Mr Kanarama narrated.

Mr James Hategyeka, the deceased's father, said when he asked for an ambulance at the health facility to rush her daughter to Hoima hospital for specialised attention, he was told the driver was absent.

After nearly seven hours without meaningful treatment at the facility, Mbabazi breathed her last.

However, Dr Joseph Sekyanzi, the officer-in-charge of Kakindo Health Centre IV, denied allegations of closing the facility at weekends. He said the medical workers, including a surgeon, was present at the moment the expectant mother died.

He said shortage of blood at the facility hampered their efforts of delivering the deceased by C-section.