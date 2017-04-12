Uganda: Masaka Pastor Arrested Over Bribery

Masaka — Police in Masaka District are holding a prominent female Pentecostal pastor over claims that she tried to bribe the municipal town clerk, Mr Innocent Ahimbisibwe, to allow her erect a perimeter wall to seal off their plot.

The pastor's arrest followed a tip off from the town clerk that the evangelist offered him Shs300, 000, which he declined to take.

According to Mr Ahimbisibwe, the suspect together with another unidentified woman walked into his office on Monday asking to see him.

During their conversation, Mr Ahimbisibwe said the pastor pleaded with him to allow her erect a perimeter wall. "The two ladies came here and I took them to be usual clients, one introduced herself as a pastor and they reminded me that they had come to my office sometime back and I had asked them to bring documents concerning their plot to see whether they are genuine," Mr Ahimbisibwe told journalists at his office moments after the pastor's arrest.

Mr Ahimbisibwe added that the pastor handed him a brown envelope which he thought contained documents he had asked for, but after opening it, a smaller envelope which contained Shs300,000 in Shs5,000 notes, came out. "When I asked them (two ladies) what the money was for, she (pastor) said it was for appreciating the work I was going to do for them and I replied that that was not the way work is done," he said, adding that it was just a short while since he had read a story of the minister, who was trapped in the same way.

Masaka Regional police officers, who operate on the same building, were alerted and swung into action, arresting the pastor.

Related events

Last weekend, State minister for Labour Herbert Kabafunzaki's was arrested while he was allegedly taking money from businessman Mohammed Aya, who had been accused of sexually harassing a female employee. Mr Kabafunzaki's arrest came a fortnight after two ministry of Finance officials were caught pocketing $333,200(about Shs1.1b) from Guangzhou Dongsong Energy Group (U) Company, on promise that they would help the investor establish a phosphates plant in Tororo District .