Uganda: Church Leaders Call for Peace in Easter Message

Kampala — Church leaders have asked government to strengthen the criminal investigation arm of the police in order to detect and fight illegal activities in the country.

Under their umbrella body; the Uganda Joint Christian Council (UJCC), the preachers also called for the strengthening of community policing to break the criminal networks and bring gangsters to book.

"We urge the government to listen to the concerns of Ugandans who are yearning for affordable quality education and healthcare services," said the Rev Fr Silvester Arinaitwe, the UJCC executive secretary.

While delivering Easter message at their offices in Nsambya, a Kampala suburb, yesterday, Fr Arinaitwe asked government to ensure that peace prevails.

"Some people are victims of gender-based violence, including sexual violence; some of them are mourning the loss of their loved ones whose lives were cut short by armed violence while some are driven out of their countries because of political persecution," he lamented.

The council that brings together three religious denominations including the Anglican, Catholic and the Orthodox Churches also cited food insecurity, poverty and lack of access to medical facilities among the major problems affecting Ugandans.

"We would like to extend sympathies to all victims of suffering caused by natural calamities or man-induced injustices wherever they are and to assure them that they are not alone in their suffering. The church is with them," Fr Arinaitwe said.

UJCC programme officer in charge of justice, peace and reconciliation, Mr Godfrey Mukalazi, appealed to government to help address the concerns of Ugandans.

"We condemn the callous attacks vested upon worshipers at St. George's Church in Tanta and also at St Mark's Cathedral in Alexandria, Egypt which resulted into the death of scores of worshippers," he said.

While sending condolences to the victims of the attacks, Mr Mukalazi also expressed solidarity with the Christian community in Egypt and other parts of the world facing persecution occasioned by religious intolerance.