Uganda: Kamuli Set to Vote Amid Heavy Deployment

Kampala — Security in Busoga sub-region has been stepped up as the people of Kamuli Municipality vote in a parliamentary by-election today.

The police spokesperson for Busoga North, Mr Michael Kasadha, said the heavy deployment is to check any chaos that may erupt although some residents have also expressed fear about the involvement of crime preventers and Kiboko Squad, particularly in Kamuli District.

"We have deployed all kind of police here because we don't want to be caught off guard," he said, adding: "We have to anticipate and guard against chaos and political thuggery. And I must add that we are prepared to deal with any situation."

Concern

But the FDC party team is worried that the heavy presence of security personnel, including the police, is scaring away some voters, even as the Electoral Commission (EC) deputy Spokesperson, Mr Paul Bukenya, said: "The EC is more than ready for the polls and all is set for tomorrow."

The two leading contenders, NRM's Rehema Watongola and Salaamu Musumba all appeared a little anxious and hopeful as the countdown begins.

After campaigning for the NRM party candidate earlier in the week, President Museveni has since pitched camp in the area. And by last evening, the big wigs in both the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party and the ruling NRM party were camped in the sub-region helping to put final touches ahead of voting this morning.

The candidates

NRM has fielded Ms Rehema Watongola while Ms Salaamu Musumba is standing on the FDC party ticket.

The seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal nullified the election of Ms Watongola over lack of requisite academic papers to back her nomination to run for the seat.

Dr Besigye, the former FDC president, who has challenged President Museveni for the top seat in the last four elections, was joined by other key Opposition leaders including Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago on the campaign trail.

Both camps are upbeat with each chest-thumping that victory for the candidate they back is a done deal.

But one of the most restless persons by last evening was the NRM electoral commission chairperson, Dr Tanga Odoi, who was spotted pacing back and forth meeting party mobilisers.

The presence of the two party leaders-President Museveni for NRM, and Dr Besigye for the FDC, seem to have raised the political temperatures.

All the hotels and lodges are booked out as the State House team, MPs, Resident District Commissioners, and security operatives have occupied them.