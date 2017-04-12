Uganda: KCCA Coach Mutebi Apologises to Journalists After Walking Out On Them

Kampala — KCCA and Mike Mutebi have owned up and expressed their regrets to journalists the manager is said to have given a cold shoulder in the run-up to the Caf Confederation Cup game against Al-Masry last week.

A number of journalists walked out on Mutebi's post-match press conference on Saturday as the coach prepared to give his take on the game.

"I told our PR team that I would do the press conference after training," explained Mutebi in response to a question from this reporter, "After training, journalists were around but there was no one to coordinate the conference.

"I freshened up and after, still nobody from our end. So I can say we were short on our side."

The journalists had accused Mutebi of refusing to speak to them despite a pre-match press conference being organised by the club on Friday as is the norm before a match.

The press conference that had been initially set for 10am was postponed for 30 minutes before a change of plan from the coach saw him push his team's training session until midday.

Journalists were then left stunned when the usually media-friendly Mutebi ignored pleas for interviews from the media that had stayed on.

"It was not your problem," said Mutebi, "It was our problem. It is not in our ethos to do that, it is not the way we manage. We own up and we apologise."

Kawowo's Ismael Kiyonga is one of the journalists that walked out on Mutebi's post-match conference.

"This is better from Mike. We need to respect each other in this business," said Kiyonga. Indeed, this was definitely a classier Mutebi than the one last Friday.