Kampala — Twenty-nine Nation Media Group [NMG] journalists are part of 68 journalists who have been shortlisted for awards today at Golf Course Hotel in Kampala.

A statement from African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME), says these include on-line, broadcast and print journalists who will receive awards to celebrate exceptional, innovative and agenda-setting reporting for works that were broadcast or published in 2016.

This year's winners will be announced today at a dinner at Golf course Hotel in Kampala to be graced by Dr Louis Kasekende, the deputy Governor of Bank of Uganda, who is expected to deliver a key note address and personally hand awards to each winner.

According to ACME records, a total of 186 journalists from media houses across the country participated in the awards, submitting 307 entries. Of these, 68 finalists were chosen by an independent panel of expert judges.

Mr Peter Mwesige, ACME's executive director, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the winner in each category will be given a Shs2.5m cash prize, a plaque and a certificate, while first runner-up will get a certificate and a cash prize of Shs1m.

The annual Uganda National Journalism Awards, inaugurated in 2013 and organised by ACME, are meant to recognise and promote excellence in reporting and to inspire quality journalism in Uganda.

"And the 2017 awards are organised with core support from the Democratic Governance Facility. Additional support has been provided by HIVOS and Nile Breweries Limited for the Exceptional Journalist of the Year Award," Mr Mwesige said.

The statement from ACME clarifies that "where there is a tie, the prize money will be shared accordingly".

NMG NOMINEES

Frederic Musisi

Mark Keith Muhumuza

Jonathan Adengo

Edgar R. Batte

Chrisogon Atukwasize

Samuel Kamugisha

Risdel Kasasira

Gillian Nantume

Andrew Bagala

Othman Semakula

Francis Mugerwa

Emmanuel Ainebyoona

Abubaker Lubowa

Alex Esagala

Patience Ahimbisibwe

Rachel Mabala

Abdul-Nasser Ssemugabi

Makhtum Muziransa

Sheila Nduhukire

Abubaker Zirabamuzale

Ivan Kimuli Kigozi

Agnes Nandutu

Frank Walusimbi

Sam Mpoza

Raymond Mujuni

Benjamin Jumbe

Moses Ndhaye

Badru Katumba

Bamuturaki Musinguzi