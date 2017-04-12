11 April 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dangote Truck Kills Three Pedestrians

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

A truck belonging to Dangote Cement Company on Tuesday caused the death of three persons, while driving against traffic along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The Commander of the Traffic Compliance and Enlightenment Corps‎, TRACE, Seni Ogunyemi, who confirmed the accident to PREMIUM TIMES said the registration number of the truck is DTF 118XA.

He said the truck driver, who was driving on the wrong side of the road, rammed on pedestrians crossing the road at Arepo area, and killed three on the spot‎.

Mr. Ogunyemi said the driver has been arrested with the truck towed to a police station.

He said the corpses of victims have been deposited at the morgue of the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu.

In a related development, the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, in Ogun State said it will deploy 770 of its personnel, as well as 25 patrol vehicles for the Easter Patrol operations across the state.

The Sector Commander, Clement Oladele, made this known in a statement. He said the Easter patrol will commence from April 13 to 18.

Mr. Oladele said the deployed officials comprise of 360 Regular Officers and Marshals and 410 Special Marshals.

Other logistics including ambulances and emergency toll lines will also be provided, he said.

Nigeria

Magu May Remain Acting Anti-Graft Chairman - Presidency

The presidency on Tuesday gave the clearest indication yet that it would not succumb to the Senate and remove Ibrahim… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.