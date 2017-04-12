Uganda: Bobi Wine Was Occupying Busabala Land Illegally - Buganda

Below is a statement by Buganda kingdom signed by Noah Kiyimba, the minister of Information, Protocol and kingdom spokesman on the demolition of singer Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine's structures at his One Love beach in Busabala.

On Friday April 8, 2017, Nkuluze, an organ of Buganda kingdom exercised its rights by taking possession of its land in Kaazi-Busabala. This land is adjacent to local singer Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu's (commonly known as Bobi Wine) One Love Beach.

In December 2011, Bobi Wine deposited Shs 20 million with Nkuluze together with an application to occupy 0.5 acres of land. The Shs 20 million was his own valuation.

On several occasions, Bobi Wine was informed that the lease application for this land had not been approved and should therefore not carry out activities beyond the confines of One Love Beach. Previously, Nkuluze had agreed to sub-lease 6.25 acres of land to Bobi Wine and there is no contention on this land.

On September 17, 2014, Bobi Wine was informed in writing that the land he applied for wasn't available for the sub-lease. He was requested to personally attend a meeting on September 29, 2014 with Nkuluze regarding this transaction. Bobi Wine didn't turn up for the meeting.

On January 18, 2015, Bobi Wine was again informed in writing that the sub-lease of 0.5 acres he had applied for in Kaazi-Busabala will not be permitted as the land lord intends to use the land for different purposes.

Bobi Wine was informed that the Shs 20 million he had deposited would not be refunded since he owed the same office Shs 18 million as part of the sub-lease for the 6.25 acres of his One Love Beach.

The 6.25 acres of One Love Beach were leased to Bobi Wine at Shs 103, 370,000 which he had been paying in installments. It is Nkuluze that sub-leased him the 6.25 acres and nothing was demolished on these 6.25 acres.

Bobi Wine was informed that the balance of Shs 2m on the Shs 20 million he had deposited would be used as part payment of ground rent. At that time, Bobi Wine was in arrears of Shs 16,800,000 and was informed that his ground rent arrears now stood at Shs 14,800,000 for the period ending December 31, 2014.

On June 26, 2015, Bobi Wine was informed in writing by the kingdom that he should cease carrying out activities on the 0.5 acres piece of land as the sub-lease application had not been approved.

By this time, Bobi Wine was illegally occupying this land and using it as a parking lot for his One Love Beach. He was advised to concentrate all his activities within the 6.25 acres whose lease had been approved.

Instead, Bobi Wine didn't only occupy the 0.5 acres, he further encroached on the land by approximately another 1.5 acres. This means that Bobi Wine was now occupying approximately two acres illegally.

On July 1, 2015, Bobi Wine was informed in writing to stop any activities he is carrying out on this land and advised to shift his One Love Beach parking lot within the legally leased 6.25 acres. Bobi Wine refused to adhere to all these instructions.

Finally, on March 27, 2017, Nkuluze informed the O/C Police of Kaazi-Busabala that they will take possession of this land on March 29, 2017 to enable the land lord use his land at his discretion. Bobi Wine was duly informed and got a copy of the letter to O/C Police of Kaazi-Busabala. Bobi Wine didn't contact Nkuluze upon receiving this letter.

From 2011 to March 2017, Bobi Wine was informed in writing regarding this land and requests to meet him and solve the issue amicably fell on deaf ears.

It is, therefore, surprising that Bobi Wine is now using the media to put the good name of the kingdom in disrepute when it is him who occupied the land illegally and forcefully.

Some members of Bobi Wine's family have made phone calls threatening kingdom employees regarding this issue. We advise Bobi Wine to restrain his family members from making such threats.