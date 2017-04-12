Uganda: Transformer Crashes Unto Moving Vehicle Along Dewinton Road

A female driver has been rushed to Mulago hospital in critical condition after an electricity transformer fell and landed on her vehicle as she drove along Dewinton road in Kampala.

Rose Muhinza Kigozi, driving in a white Toyota Voxy registration number UAT 591S, had just dropped off her son, Richard Kigozi, at the nearby Toyota garage when the incident happened.

Gilbert Aijuka, an employee of Multiplex Services, the managers of street parking in Kampala, witnessed the incident.

"I heard the sound of the pole breaking; the white car was approaching, then in seconds, the transformer fell on the car and there were sparks."

Aijuka says he quickly called the police when heard the woman in the car calling for help. A URN reporter at the scene says both the police and Umeme rescue team arrived and helped the motorist.

A breakdown vehicle from Nissan garage was brought in and it lifted the transformer as the rescue team pulled Muhinza out.

Umeme has issued a statement saying its technicians are on the ground assessing the cause of the accident, promising to issue a full statement after investigations.

"On the morning of Tuesday April 11, 2017, an electric pole on Dewinton Road fell on a moving vehicle number UAT 591S, injuring Rose Muhinza, its occupant. Muhinza is currently admitted in Mulago hospital and her condition is being monitored. Our technical team is currently on the ground to ascertain the cause of the accident and ensure that all safety precautions are maintained. Umeme will issue a full statement after investigations are concluded," reads the brief statement.

URN