Uganda: MP Kato Lubwama Evicted Over Shs200 Million Debt

Kampala — Diamond Ensemble, a drama group owned by Rubaga South MP Kato Lubwama has been evicted from Royal Theatre on Plot 10, Berkey Road, Old Kampala Road over a Shs200 million debt.

According to Hajji Twaha Gwaivu, the owner of the building, the drama outfit owned by the comedian -turned-politician has defaulted on paying agreed rent of Shs3 million per month for the last five years.

"I have tried to demand for my money but in vain. I had no option but to go to court to seek an eviction order," Hajji Gwaivu said after the eviction on Tuesday.

The eviction was enforced by Cephas Auctioneers and Court Bailiffs in the presence of armed police officers.

Last year in November, the High Court accepted Hajji Gwaivu's prayer that sought to evict Mr Lubwama.

"You are directed to put Hajji Twaha Gwaivu in possession of the property and you are authorised to remove any person bound by the decrees who may refuse to vacate the property on Plot 10, Berkey Old Kampala Road," reads part of the High Court order to court bailiffs.

Mr Lubwama is battling to retain his Rubaga South seat after a concerned citizen challenged his academic credentials.