11 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Obasanjo Begs Zambian Govt to Follow Rule of Law in Dealing With Opposition

Photo: Daily Trust
Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria.
By Daud Olatunji

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has appealed to the government of Zambia to adhere to the rule of law and human rights principles in dealing with the opposition in the Southern African country of Zambia.

The appeal is coming on the heels of the report, which broke early Tuesday that the house of the main opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, was allegedly broken into by the government police and other para-military agencies with the purpose of arresting him without any warrant.

Obasanjo, in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, said it was in the best interest of the country to maintain the rule of law and human rights principles, which he said are recipe for peace, stability and development not only in the Southern African country, but the entire African continent.

According to Obasanjo: "Early this morning, the news broke that the Zambian government police and other para-military agencies broke into the house of the opposition leader, Hakainde Hichilema, to effect his arrest without any warrant.

"Special appeal is being made to the government of Zambia to ensure that the rule of law is followed without breach of human rights in dealing with the opposition leader of the stature of Hakainde Hichilema.

"It is in the best interest of the country in ensuring that the rule of law and human rights principles are followed to ensure peace, stability and security, which are fundamental basis for development, which all Africans require at this point in time," Obasanjo was quoted as saying.

