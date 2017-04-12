Nigeria: Buhari's Democratic Govt Worse Than His Military Dictatorship Says Critics

The critics of Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari have said that his current administration is more brutal than when he was a military dictator in the early 80s.

Before assuming power in democratic elections in 2015, Buhari come to power through a coup in 1983 and ruled until 1985.

According to SABC, the criticism against Buhari comes as three activists were languishing in jail on various charges.

Nnamdi Kanu, the head of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) movement, Sambo Dasuki a former national security adviser, and head of Islamic Movement of Nigeria Ibrahim el Zakzaky are detained for alleged treason, corruption, and agitating for the overthrow of government respectively.

In recent months the trio have been granted bail, but they were still languishing in jail.

"Unfortunately, the Buhari administration does not seem to appreciate that we are operating a democratic dispensation, otherwise, once a court has ordered that somebody be released on bail as in the case of Colonel Sambo Dasuki and Nnamdi Kanu, the government cannot dance around it," a public affairs analyst, Haruna Elbinawi was quoted as saying.

Reports have indicated the government has refused to release Kanu on bail, despite court rulings from at least three judges, including a regional tribunal.

Fifty years ago a unilateral declaration of an independent Republic of Biafra led to a brutal civil war that left hundreds of thousands dead, mainly from starvation and disease.

The conflict ended in 1970.

Meanwhile, West Africa's regional court last year ordered the immediate release of Dasuki, saying that his detention in 2015 was "unlawful" and "arbitrary".

In its judgement, the three-member court held that his arrest and detention "without charge or judicial order after having been granted bail by three different domestic courts is unlawful, arbitrary and violates international laws."

Dasuki allegedly oversaw a sprawling embezzlement scheme that saw "phantom contracts" awarded for personal gain, as under-equipped and demoralised troops fought better-armed militants.

Source: News24