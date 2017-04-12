Dodoma — Pressure is mounting for the government to take measures over incidents of abductions which MPs allege are linked with intelligence officers.

The lawmakers alleged there is a group in the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (Tiss) which is executing the abductions and arresting of people, something which is outside the Tiss mandate. It was the second straight day that the matter of mysterious kidnaps and disappearance of members of the public was receiving attention in Parliament.

It adds to the growing saga which has left the government exposed over failure to provide information or act to assure the public of their safety. Former information minister Nape Nnauye last weekend said a secret squad working outside the security system was behind the kidnapping incidents and asked President John Magufuli to form a probe team to establish those behind the squad.

Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe (ACT- Wazalendo) claimed he had evidence that Tiss operatives are involved in the spate of kidnaps ongoing in the country.

He said even the people who raided Clouds Media Group offices in the company of the Dar es Salaam RC and the one who drew a gun to threaten former Information Minister Nape Nnauye were from the presidential security unit.

"I hereby notify the National Assembly that I will table a private motion demanding the House to form a special probe committee on the trend," he said citing Standing Order Number 120.

"Ben Saanane disappeared and police information I have indicates that he was kidnapped by intelligence officers. Yet, they are not supposed to enforce laws. "It's a taboo to discuss intelligence and security issues here, but things are getting out of hand. The government is silent and there's isn't any update from even the parliamentary security committee," said Mr Kabwe, before he was stopped on a point of information from Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments) Mr George Simbachawene.

The minister informed Mr Kabwe that intelligence and security issues cannot be debated in the House.

He asked MPs who were discussing those issues to submit evidence to the chairperson. However, Mr Hussein Bashe (Nzega Urban-CCM) on a point of order said: "Let's avoid hypocrisy in these issues. I am one of the people who have experienced arrest by the Tiss officers. I was humiliated, what kind of evidence do you need? I'm a CCM MP and will tell the truth. You can kick me out if you wish," the visibly agitated legislator said as chairman Zungu asked him to calm down. The MPs feel the law was being broken by Tiss officers. According to section 5 (2) of the Security Services Act, it shall not be a function of the Service to enforce measures for security or to institute surveillance of any person or category of persons engaged lawfully in protest, or dissent in respect of any matter affecting the Constitution, the laws or the Government.

How it started

The comments started after the Questions & Answers session in the morning when the Rev Peter Msigwa (Iringa Urban-Chadema) sought guidance, challenging Monday's decision by Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson declining calls for the House to debate the matter.

Mr Msigwa said: "The government confirmed even that the person who pointed a gun at Nape Nnauye was not a police officer and yet it's quiet. The Parliament also wants to be silent on the trend. Who will then hold the government accountable over these incidents?" questioned Mr Msigwa.

Mr Aesh Hilal (Sumbawanga Urban-CCM) said he was one of the people who have been threatened by the Dar es Salaam RC. "I was called to Colosseum Hotel in Dar es Salaam and in front of the Kinondoni DC, I was told that MPs are hypocrites and that he would deal with lawmakers starting with me," said Mr Hilal.

"From there, I have not been to Dar es Salaam although I miss it. My life is now in Dodoma and Sumbawanga because of that threat," he said.

Mr Ridhiwani Kikwete (Chalinze-CCM) also asked the government to clear the air following the insecurity concern that was being discussed all over the country. "There is no reason for the Home Affairs minister Mr Mwigulu Nchemba to remain mum while the citizens are leaving in fear of their security," said Mr Kikwete.

The latest incident of kidnapping happened last Wednesday when hip hop artiste Ibrahim Musa alias Roma Mkatoliki and three colleagues were abducted by unknown people. They resurfaced on Saturday. Roma called a press conference on Monday to explain what exactly happened to him, an event attended by the Minister for Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Dr Harrison Mwakyembe.

However, Mr Juma Nkamia (Chemba-CCM) said he was surprised to see Dr Mwakyembe attending the press conference. "It doesn't click in my mind. How can you deny the govt was linked with the kidnapping of the artistes?

The CCM chief whip, Ms Jenista Mhagama, directed MPs with evidence to submit it to the chair.

Mr Zungu who was chairing the session promised to work on the issue.