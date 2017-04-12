Tanzania: Rights Body Condemns Wave of Civilian Abductions, Tortures

Dar es Salaam — The Commission for Human Rights and Good Governance (CHRGG) has condemned the acts of kidnaping and torturing of individuals, following the abduction of hip hop artiste Ibrahim Mussa, alias Roma Mkatoliki on Wednesday last week.

A statement signed by CHRGG chairman Bahame Nyanduga said the CHRGG urged the government and security organs to act immediately on the incidents, which had been on the rise recently.

The CHRGG further said the incidents were intolerable in democratic countries like Tanzania. According to the statement, forced disappearances, torture, extra judicial and summary executions are only common in countries with civil disorders.

Some of the abductions, according to the CHRGG, include the disappearance of Chadema cadre Ben Saanane in November last year and the abduction former Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) reporter Salma Saidi, who was kidnapped by unknown people at Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA).

"These (incidents) are signs of the breakdown of the rule of law, but the CHGG doesn't want to believe that Tanzania is heading that way and that's why we are appealing to the authorities to act immediately," reads part of the statement.

The CHRGG also urged security organs to reassure citizens that they weren't involved in the incidents. In order to regain public trust, which has been decreasing as of late, the CHRGG urges security organs, especially the police, to explain measures, which have been taken against a man, who pointed a gun at the former minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports in public.

The CHRGG also urges members of the public to cooperate with the police to make sure the culprits are brought to justice.

The hip-hop star and his three colleagues, who went missing last Wednesday evening after a suspected abduction, were found alive in undisclosed locations and circumstances on Saturday.

Roma Mkatoliki, who was allegedly kidnapped along with three other Bongo Flava artistes, reappeared on Saturday.

Roma, who was accompanied by the three other artistes and the minister of Information, Culture Sports and Arts, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, said the kidnappers tortured them before they let them free on Friday night.

The artiste claimed they didn't know what the motive behind the kidnapping was.

"Armed kidnappers arrived at the studio at around 5pm and ordered us to get into a waiting vehicle and then went on to cover our faces and took us to an unknown destination," Roma told reporters on Monday.