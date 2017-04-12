12 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: ANC to Celebrate Zuma's Birthday in Kliptown

The ANC is set to to celebrate President Jacob Zuma's 75 th birthday at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown on Wednesday afternoon.

This as the EFF, DA, Cope, IFP, APC, ACDP, AIC and UDM plan to march to the Union Buildings on Wednesday morning, calling for Zuma to resign.

According South African History Online, Zuma was born in 1942 in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal.

His father was a police officer who died when Zuma was four, and his mother was a domestic worker.

Zuma is believed to have taught himself to read by looking at the books of other children who attended school. Zuma and his friends also approached a local woman who had a Grade 6 education to teach them and paid her 25 cents for a lesson.

In 1959 he joined the ANC and its youth league.

Zuma spent 10 years on Robben Island after he was found guilty of planning to go to Zambia for military training.

Zuma shares his birthday with former finance minister Pravin Gordhan, who turns 58.

