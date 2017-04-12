South Africa: Progeria Teen Ontlametse Phalatse Dies

Ontlametse Phalatse, a sufferer of the rare genetic disorder Progeria, which causes premature ageing, has died.

Expected by doctors to only live until the age of 14, Phalatse last month celebrated her 18th birthday.

She was the only known black female born with this disease.

She celebrated her birthday on March 25, and two days before that fulfilled her dream of meeting President Jacob Zuma before she turned 18.

Zuma surprised Phalatse with a basket filled with flowers and a cake at his Mahlamba Ndlopfu Presidential House in Pretoria.

The president described her as "very sharp" and articulate.

