Rwandan Peacekeepers in Darfur Commemorate

Rwanda peacekeepers deployed under United Nations African Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), together with members of the Rwandan community in Sudan, organised an event in line with the 23rd Commemoration of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The commemoration was conducted on Sunday in El Fasher-Darfur. The commemoration commenced with a walk to remember, whereby all the invited guests assembled at Rwanda Battalion Camp, EL-Fasher Super camp, before heading to ARC TOWN HALL Conference Hall, where the rest of the programme activities took place.

The commemoration was also marked by candle lighting, a symbolic way to remember those who were brutally killed, according to a statement.

A one minute silence was also observed by all present to honour the victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

Addressing the audience, the Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Rwanda in Sudan, Ismael Shyaka, noted that: "We are gathered here today to remember our loved ones who lost their lives during 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. It is an annual occasion for honouring them and restoring their dignity as well as performing other activities intended to address genocide consequences."

He recalled that the Genocide against the Tutsi was planned and executed by Rwandans and it was stopped by Rwandans after the failure of the international community to act despite the global principle of responsibility to protect.

"The Genocide against Tutsi had roots from other countries and it's due to their influence in the international community that the United Nations did not act," he emphasised.

Shyaka noted that Rwandans are committed to spend the rest of their lives fighting genocide ideology and support on the country's journey of unity and reconciliation.

Speaking on behalf of the Joint Special Representative of the United Nations in Sudan, Lt Gen Frank K Mushyo, the UNAMID Force Commander, thanked Rwandans in El- Fasher for organising the event.

He also expressed deep gratitude to all UNAMID staff and other guests for their support to the Rwandan community on the occasion and their participation in the subsequent commemoration activities planned over the week.

The event was attended by other dignitaries, including the North Darfur Wali representative, Mohammed Ibrahim Azat, Mission Chief of Staff, Karen, the Director of Mission Support Ebrima Ceesay, Police Commissioner Prscilla Makotose, and the Head Office of Sector North, Amb. Hassan Gibrill, among others.