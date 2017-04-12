12 April 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Five Held As Investigations Into One Laptop Per Child Intensify

Five people have been arrested in Nyaruguru District as part of the ongoing investigations into the alleged mismanagement and theft of laptops distributed to schools under the government-run 'One Laptop per Child' programme.

They include the former headmaster of Groupe Scolaire Munini, Vincent Sebago, and four teaching and administrative staffers at the same school, including the accountant Bonaventure Ndabakuranye; Nyangezi Bertin (teacher); Claude Uwiringiyimana (IT) and the director of studies, Apiane Habarurema.

Police spokesperson for the Southern Province, Chief Inspector of Police Andre Hakizimana, said that investigations have linked the suspects to two missing OLPC and a desktop.

"During the official handover to the new headmaster, Sebago's report indicated handover of all the 518 laptops under OLPC and eleven desktops given to the school. However, the new school management, during verification, found out that two laptops and a desktop were missing and investigations show that the five connived in the crime," said CIP Hakizimana.

"It is not how much or quantity that was stolen, it's about responsibility and accountability. When something happens, no matter how big or small it is, you will be held accountable," he said.

A Rwanda Education Board survey conducted late last year indicated that at least 88 laptops under OLPC were not accounted for in various schools in Nyaruguru.

Last week, 12 head teachers and teachers were arrested in Rwamagana and Gatribo districts, where 384 laptops went missing.

In general, over 1000 laptops were not accounted for in the Eastern Province, while over 500 went missing in all the eight districts of the Southern Province.

Rwanda National Police has since launched investigations into all social protection programmes, including OLPC, VUP-Umurenge and Gir'inka (one cow per poor family), among others, leading to the arrest of several suspects.

