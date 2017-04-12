11 April 2017

Kenya: Nairobi Resident Wants Governor Joho Barred From Contesting

By Maureen Kakah

A Nairobi resident has sued to stop the electoral agency from gazetting and clearing Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho as an aspirant in the August 8 polls on the grounds of his academic qualifications.

Abdalla Juma claims the Mombasa governor has no requisite academic credentials for the position though the Opposition has already given him a direct ticket to contest the seat.

Through his lawyer, who is also Murang'a MP Irungu Kanga'ta, he faults the decision of the ODM party and its leader Raila Odinga to grant Mr Joho a direct nomination certificate.

Mr Juma argues that Mr Joho's degree was obtained fraudulently.

He has filed the suit against Governor Joho, Mr Odinga, ODM, the University of Nairobi (UoN), the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec).

He wants the court to determine whether the IEBC will be violating the law by clearing Mr Joho.

Mr Juma also argues that Mr Joho has violated the Leadership and Integrity Act.

He also wants the court to determine whether Mr Odinga, ODM, the UoN and the IEBC ought to consider due diligence before clearing Mr Joho.

He therefore wants the court to issue temporary orders stopping the IEBC from accepting or receiving Mr Joho's party nomination certificate that clears Mr Joho to vie in the forthcoming General Election.

Mr Juma also wants the UoN, IEBC and Knec ordered to produce Mr Joho's academic certificates in their possession.

