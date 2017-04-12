Angola: Kenya Draw Botswana, Angola in Kitwe

IN KITWE, ZAMBIA

Kenya was drawn with Botswana and Angola in Wednesday's 18-hole stroke play qualifying round at the 6234m-long par 72 Nkana Golf Club course which is hosting this year's Africa Region 5 championship.

The first Kenyan player will be teeing off at 9am, as will all others from the first tee of the tough playing course whose rough has been criticised by most of the players who have played here before.

"It is tougher than last time I was here for the AGC (Africa Golf Confederation) President's Cup in 2014. It was dry and it did not matter even if one went to the round. It rained recently and they left the rough to grow," said John Karichu, the only Kenyan player who has ever played at Nkana before.

"This course is very tight, it is not the kind of courses where you can drive the way you want. You have to the place the ball all the time to score," said Kenya's captain Alfred Nandwa.

Meanwhile, except Mozambique who had not arrived at the time of writing, all the other teams were on the course practising prior to the flag raising ceremony.

The countries which were on the course were Kenya, Uganda, hosts Zambia, Zimbabwe, defending champions South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland and Namibia.

Mauritius confirmed they will not take part in the event last week and no reason was given for their withdrawal.

Non-Africa Region 5 countries will not be allowed to host the championship anymore.

Each of the five regions are supposed to organise their own events according the Africa Union sports and recreation commission. Most of the sports except golf have been held on regional basis.