Thirty six participants among them former Kenyan internationals graduated with a Caf 'C' Coaching Certificate after a three-week training course that ended Tuesday at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST) in Kakamega County.

Former national team stars Ramadhan Balala, Francis Chinjili, Francis Xavier and Sylevanus Otema were among the beneficiaries of the training which was conducted by Tusker FC's director of youth development Leonard Odipo and coach Vincent Ombiji.

Xavier, who is the assistant coach of National Super League outfit Vihiga United, said he was happy with the training which was facilitated by Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

"It (the training) has transformed me in terms of analysing and preparing a team," Xavier noted.

"Football is developing day by day. Coaches need to update themselves with the latest trends in the football world."

"It's good to see the ex-internationals being recognised and given an opportunity to attend this kind of training. I urge local teams to give us opportunities to coach."