Tanzania: Government Welcomes 'Proof' On Abductions

Dodoma — Tales of abduction resurfaced within the National Assembly yesterday, but with a new spin this time, when the Minister in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Mr George Simbachawene, called on legislators who link the Tanzania Intelligence and Security Service (TISS) to the clandestine operations to account for their allegations with proof.

Once again, the House witnessed heated arguments after a Member of Parliament for Kigoma Urban, Mr Zitto Kabwe claimed that he had information that TISS was behind the disappearance of Chadema cadre Ben Saanane, whose whereabouts remain mystery to date. Mr Kabwe alleged that the security organs were behind the kidnappings and vowed to take to the House a private motion to form a special select committee to investigate and establish the truth behind escalating abductions within the country.

"The National Security Act prohibits TISS from enforcing laws, the national intelligence have no mandate to arrest, even if they found a thief ... the law prohibits them," Mr Zitto claims.

Compelled by Zitto's allegations, Mr Simbachawene, whose brief covers state security (President's Office ... Regional Administration and Local Government, stood up and appealed for the chair to order the MP to table evidence before Parliament for further action. Mr Simbachawene recalled that it was 'taboo' to discuss matters related to activities of TISS in Parliament or implicate the agency with the kidnapping incidences without 'solid evidence.'

"The MP knows exactly that what he is discussing is prohibited from being discussed here, he is talking about the national intelligence issue which he cannot discuss in the House, but he is also accusing TISS of involvement in the kidnappings. Can he prove that to this Parliament?

"And because he knows it's wrong to do so ... that it is a taboo ... still, he has gone thus far and accused of something for which I'm not sure if he has enough evidence, so I am asking, with permission from your chair, that Zitto should bring evidence to this Parliament that TISS are taking Ben Saanane hostage," Mr Simbachawene responded, in part.

Immediately after, the minister's response sparked a harsh retort from Nzega MP, Hussein Bashe, who claimed to have been 'among the victims' of the alleged clandestine operations by intelligence officers.

"I would like to inform Honourable Simbachawene, Mr Minister, that I Hussein Mohamed Bashe ... I was arrested by officers from the national intelligence service," he said, first politely, then suddenly lost temper and went on a spate of tirade: "You should stop being hypocrites ... stop hypocrisy, we're all Tanzanians ... you have never been humiliated ... I am a CCM member ... I don't care if you want to strip me of my parliamentary post.

" Mr Zitto, who personally acknowledged it was a taboo to discuss TISS in Parliament, promised to tender evidences "if asked to do so by a Bunge select committee."

Earlier, Iringa Urban legislator Peter Msigwa (Chadema) sought the chair's guidance, suggesting that the Parliament should be allowed to discuss the mysterious incidences of abduction in the country. In response, Government Chief Whip Jenista Mhagama advised the chair to allow all legislators who have 'the evidence' in their hands to bring the same and let the House deal with it.

Chairman Mussa Azzan Zungu promised to forward the matter to the Parliamentary Steering Committee for action.

Later contributing to the Prime Minister's budget, Chalinze MP Ridhiwani Kikwete said he was "perplexed by the silence of Home Affairs Minister, Mr Mwigulu Nchemba, amid such public uproar about reported abductions - urging him to "come out and clear the air."