Kenya: Gor Mahia Hold On to Harambee Stars Players

Gor Mahia will not release any of its five players called up to the Harambee Stars team scheduled to play Malawi in a friendly match next week in Machakos.

Goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, defenders Musa Mohammed and Harun Shakava together with midfielders Ernest Wendo and Kenneth Muguna have all been struck off the national team squad for failing to secure permission from the club.

The five have been replaced by Brian Birgen (Ulinzi), Victor Majid (Chemelil), Zeka Wakoli (GFE 105), Victor Ogedo (Nzoia), Shami Mwinyi (Thika United), James Saruni (Ulinzi) and AFC Leopards' custodian Ian Otieno.

Gor's organising secretary Ronald Ngala told Nation Sport on Tuesday that owing to the tough slew of SportPesa Premier League fixtures coming up this month, coach Marcelo Ferreira has refused to let go of the quintet.

"The match falls outside the Fifa window and so we are not obligated to release the players. All those five players are members of our first team so the coach has requested that they remain with the team as we prepare for the league matches," he said.

K'Ogalo's move to keep their players out of national team action is seen by many as a move orchestrated by chairman Ambrose Rachier to undermine the Nick Mwendwa-led federation.

Rachier, who also doubles up as KPL chairman, has had a long standing differences with Mwendwa in recent times, but Ngala dismissed this notion staying that the players will be released during the next Fifa window.

AFC Leopards striker Paul Kiongera has also been omitted from the initial list of players with injury, while left back Omar Mbongi is receiving advanced military training and is therefore unavailable for the match.

The team began training at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Monday, but will break camp on Thursday to honour the SPL weekend fixtures before resuming training next Monday.

SQUAD:

Goal Keepers:

James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Ian Otieno (AFC Leopards), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers)

Defenders:

Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers) Jockins Atudo (Posta Rangers) Robinson Kamura (AFC Leopards) Pascal Ogweno (Kariobangi Sharks), Bolton Omwenga (Kariobangi Sharks) Siraj Mohammed (Bandari), Brian Birgen (Ulinzi), Victor Majid (Chemilil)

Midfielders:

Duncan Otieno (AFC Leopards), Joseph Kuria (Posta Rangers), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar) Chris Masinza (Vihiga United) Samuel Onyango (Ulinzi Stars), Zeka Wakoli (GFE), Victor Ogedo (Nzoia), Shami Mwinyi (Thika United).

Strikers:

Morven Otinya (Palos), Masita Masuta (Nzoia), Chrispinus Onyango (KCB), Darius Msagha (Bandari), Cavin Odongo (Kariobangi Sharks).